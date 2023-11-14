Sitkans could be getting a one-time $300 dollar utility subsidy. That’s on the assembly’s agenda when the group meets tonight (11-14-23).

City staff say conservative budgeting plus high sales tax returns from an historic tourist season have led to a sizable surplus. In September, $4 million was deposited into the public infrastructure sinking fund. Now, several assembly members have suggested disbursing another $1 million from the surplus into Sitkans’ utility accounts with a one-time credit. If they approve the account credit tonight, the money will automatically apply to any utility accounts that have been open for the last year.

In other business, the assembly will hear a report from the Sustainability Commission. And it will consider whether to put just over $200,000 dollars toward the purchase of a human resources information system. According to a memo from Municipal Administrator John Leach, it’s the same system used by the state of Alaska and many other city governments. The new system would streamline and centralize the city’s HR processes. Leach hopes it would reduce turnover in the HR department, and give the city access to a national job board which could boost employee recruitment.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.