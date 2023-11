Sitka Parks and Recreation is asking residents age 55 and older to share feedback and ideas for recreation programs in Sitka through a survey. Kevin Knox and Andrew Roseman joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the survey, as well as winter recreation programs currently open for registration. Listen to the full interview here:

The survey is available online; participants can also visit the Parks and Recreation office for a hard copy. For questions, call 907-747-4031.