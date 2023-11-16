Zeke Blackwell, the director of Young Performer’s Theater, discusses this weekend’s performance of Queen Zixi of Ix. Adapted from the novel by L. Frank Baum (the author of The Wizard of Oz), Queen Zixi of Ix has been critically acclaimed as “one of the best fairy tales ever written by anyone.” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, November 19, at the Odess Theater.