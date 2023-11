(Flickr photo/Samantha Storms)

Joel Hanson is the Sitka program director for SAIL (Southeast Alaska Independent Living), and Mary Sheehan is the independent living advocate. VOICE stands for Veterans’ Options for Independence, Choice, and Empowerment — a program run by SAIL in partnership with the Alaska VA Healthcare System. This is a unique program that allows veterans to control — as employers — services that allow them to remain at home.