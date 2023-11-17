A salmonberry fireweed cheesecake sits on the dessert table at the 2022 Wild Foods Potluck. (Lione Clare)

The annual Sitka Conservation Society Wild Foods Potluck and annual meeting is coming up, promising dishes that feature ingredients foraged, hunted, or grown in Sitka. SCS Executive Director Andrew Thoms and board member Adrienne Wilber joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk wild foods, conservation, and community. Listen to the full interview here:

The 2023 Wild Foods Potluck will be held Sunday, November 19 at 5 pm at Harrigan Centennial Hall. For more information, email info@sitkawild.org or call 907-747-7509.