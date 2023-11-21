A photo of the Wrangell landslide taken this morning (11-21-23). (DOT photo)

At least one person is dead, with an undisclosed number of others missing after a “massive” landslide destroyed three houses and covered the highway about 11 miles outside of Wrangell late Monday night (November 20).

According to local emergency alerts and social media posts from residents, the slide occurred at around 11 miles out Zimovia Highway at about 9 p.m. on Monday (November 20).

Alaska State Troopers say one person was found dead in a hasty search of the slide area conducted by numerous responders.

Troopers are asking residents between Mile 11 and the paved highway’s end to evacuate, with water taxis available for transport. Multiple families in the area reported being evacuated by boat overnight to personal social media pages.

Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel says people visiting Wrangell residents for the Thanksgiving weekend may have been caught in the slide.

Officials say that more houses may have been affected in addition to the homes destroyed. But because of unstable ground in the slide area, officials say it’s not yet possible to assess the full extent of damage.

Local officials say initial measurements show the slide is about 200 feet long and stretches from the uplands to the coast.

Members of local crews – including State Troopers, Wrangell Police, Wrangell Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, Wrangell Search and Rescue, the state Department of Transportation and the U.S. Forest Service – are responding to the landslide.

When the first local responders arrived at the scene, they reported trees were still cracking and falling in the area.

While some search and rescue efforts continued throughout the night, most volunteers were called back from the landslide due to ongoing concerns about the stability of the area.

Before resuming a full-scale search and rescue effort, the crews await an assessment of the area by a state geologist who is anticipated to arrive today (Tuesday, November 21), weather permitting.

Monday night, Wrangell residents living as far as 5 miles away reported hearing the landslide on local social media pages.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed early Tuesday morning that it is “actively engaged” in assisting Wrangell with landslide response – including diverting the 154-foot cutter Bailey Barco to the community, which will help with site assessment from the water. The spokesperson said state troopers have also requested the assistance of a Coast Guard helicopter to help with aerial search and site assessment. The helicopter was anticipated to arrive in the community some time after first light.

Local businesses and organizations including Harbor Light church and the Stikine Inn offered food and lodging to people displaced by the slide or worried about the stability of other hillsides in the area. Wrangell Parks & Recreation’s doors are also open to the community Tuesday at no cost.

In addition to causing physical damage, the slide also knocked out power to an unknown number of homes out the road. As of early Tuesday morning, Light & Power did not have an estimate for when power would be restored to homes past 9-Mile.

LOCAL: Local officials say highway access is restricted past the 6-Mile old sawmill mill site to outgoing traffic. They’re asking residents not to travel out the road past that point to see the damage while crews are working to assess the scene.

The National Weather Service reports that the Wrangell area received just over three inches (3.08) of rain in a 24-hour period between early Monday morning to early Tuesday morning. That’s more than seven times the daily normal for the region at this time of year, or around a quarter of the rain that typically falls during the entire month of November.

The City and Borough of Wrangell is directing questions to Interim Borough Manager Mason Villarma at (360) 981-1010.

Anyone wishing to report a missing person should call the Wrangell Police Department at 906-874-3304.

This is a breaking news story and information will be updated as more becomes available.