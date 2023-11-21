Rep. Calvin Schrage join KCAW to discuss an upcoming ballot initiative to put campaign finance limits in place in the state of Alaska. If validated and later approved by the voters, it would reestablish campaign finance limits that were struck down by the courts. The new limits for an individual donating to a candidate would be $2000 per candidate per campaign cycle. Listen to Schrage’s conversation with KCAW’s Brooke Schafer here:
