Sitkans enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving menu at the ANB/ANS Community Thanksgiving in 2022. (KCAW/Woolsey)

The annual Alaska Native Brotherhood / Alaska Native Sisterhood Thanksgiving dinner returns this Thursday (11-23-23). Organizer Debe Brincefield joined KCAW’s Rich McClear to share details for those hoping to volunteer, and for those who need a meal delivered. Listen to the full interview here:

The free event will be held 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on Thursday, November 23 at the Alaska Native Brotherhood Hall (235 Katlian St). To volunteer or request a home meal delivery, text Liz at 907-738-3042.