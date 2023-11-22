The Sitka Tribe of Alaska held its annual government elections last week- three council members were re-elected to their seats, and one newcomer is taking the fourth open seat on the council this fall.

Tribal Council members Martha Moses, Lesa Way, and Fredrick Olsen Jr. were re-elected with 54, 42, and 40 votes, respectively. Rhonda Stiles won 48 votes, earning her a seat on the Council. 32 votes went to Robert Sam, along with nine write-in candidates who received a total of 11 votes. A press release from STA extended thanks to Sam for his service on the council.

Council members will serve two year terms. They will be sworn into office in early December.