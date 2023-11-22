Search and rescue efforts continue after a “massive” landslide destroyed three houses and covered the highway about 11 miles outside of Wrangell late Monday night (November 20). Multiple agencies, including the Alaska State Troopers, U.S. Coast Guard and Forest Service, and Wrangell’s Police Department, Fire Department, and SAR, along with volunteer groups such as Juneau Sea Dogs and Petersburg SAR have been actively involved.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 10/8/23