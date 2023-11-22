Search and rescue efforts continue after a “massive” landslide destroyed three houses and covered the highway about 11 miles outside of Wrangell late Monday night (November 20). Multiple agencies, including the Alaska State Troopers, U.S. Coast Guard and Forest Service, and Wrangell’s Police Department, Fire Department, and SAR, along with volunteer groups such as Juneau Sea Dogs and Petersburg SAR have been actively involved.

A helicopter arrives near mile 11 of the Zimovia Highway where ground teams, including search and

rescue dogs, are actively working to search areas that state geologists have determined safe for entry

Nov. 22. (Photo by Willis Walunga, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency

Management)

Ground teams, including search and rescue dogs, actively work to search areas that state geologists

have determined safe for entry on Nov. 22. (Photo by Willis Walunga,

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management)

Debris from the landslide extends into the sea at mile 11 of the Zimovia Highway. (Photo courtesy of Alaska Department of

Public Safety)

Boat operators patrol the waters near the landslide. (Photo

courtesy of Alaska Department of Public Safety)