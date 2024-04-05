A Colorado-based touring choir will perform in Sitka this weekend. The Meistersingers are an inclusive auditioned mixed choir from Cherry Creek High School. The choir has toured across the United States and internationally. Choir director Sarah Branton and co-presidents Noor Nagamani and Jude Benton joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk about their repertoire and what they’ll be performing in Sitka.

The Meistersingers will perform for the public 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available here.