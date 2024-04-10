Starting this month, Sitkans can now recycle plastic number 5, and they can combine plastics in one bin instead of sorting. (Creative Commons /Steven Depolo.)

Starting this month, Sitka’s recycling center will accept more types of plastic — and Sitkans will have to spend less time sorting their recycling. Bri Gabel and Aurora Taylor joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the changes to recycling and how they hope those changes will encourage community members to recycle more. Listen to the full interview below: