The Sitka Recreation Foundation is hosting a sports and outdoor gear sale and swap and silent auction. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting parks and recreation programming in Sitka. Andrew Friske and Barb Morse joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the goals of the foundation and what community members should know about the upcoming event. Listen to the full interview below:

The gear swap and sale takes place April 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blatchley Middle School. To learn more or purchase a table, go to sitkarecreationfoundation.org.