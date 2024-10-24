A Sitka resident shot and killed a brown bear sow and one of her cubs early Thursday morning (10-24-24).

A second cub is still at large.

Alaska State Troopers report that the sow and her cubs entered a storage building at a residence in the 4200-block of Halibut Point Road around 3 a.m. The bears attempted to open freezers, causing damage.

The shooting of the sow and one of the cubs was determined to be a valid defense of life or property, or DLP.

Wildlife Trooper Brian Dirks told KCAW that this sow had small yearling cubs, and was not the same animal seen often around town recently with two older, much larger cubs.

Nevertheless, he urges residents not to approach the remaining yearling cub, as it can still be dangerous, and will likely continue trying to break into trash cans. He recommends calling Troopers or Sitka Police before trying to haze the animal.

Meanwhile, on the other side of town, Troopers issued three citations to residents in the Indian River neighborhood for negligently feeding wildlife. Troopers observed another sow with two cubs feeding on trash which had been improperly stored outside. The bears had previously been hazed from the area, but nevertheless returned. The fine for negligently feeding game is $320.