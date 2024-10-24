Mel Beadle is the shelter supervisor at Sitkans Against Family Violence. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, SAFV is creating and holding space for DV survivors in a story project on display at Sitka Public Library. Survivor stories can be shared (by the end of October) with the project in writing, online, in-person, or over the phone 907-747-3370. SAFV is a gender-inclusive shelter, and anyone is welcome to share their story of surviving emotional or physical abuse.
