Sitka’s animal control officer resigned last week (10-17-24).



In an email to KCAW, Police Chief Robert Baty confirmed that the police department is still accepting surrendered animals in the absence of an ACO. As of Thursday (10-24-24) Baty said there are currently no animals in the shelter.



The ACO’s resignation comes after months of turmoil within the shelter that spilled over into public meetings earlier this month.

In July, the animal control officer shut volunteers out of the building entirely, citing security concerns. The decision, which was upheld by the police chief, blindsided volunteers, and the group, Friends of Sitka Animal Shelter, has been trying to get back in the building ever since.



At a recent assembly meeting, the Friends and police agreed to meet to develop a plan to get volunteers back in the building and update an MOU between the city and the volunteer group. City staff and the Friends met on October 16 to begin discussions, mediated by the municipal attorney. Those discussions will continue at a meeting on October 30. That meeting is not open to the public.

Baty told KCAW that any person wishing to surrender an animal needs to call the Police Department to make an appointment with an officer. Persons wishing to surrender their pets are asked to provide information related to temperament, health records, and reasons for the surrender. Additionally, police ask that they have made reasonable efforts on their own to re-home pets.