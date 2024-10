(SSSC Photo)



Sitka Sound Science Center’s annual Haunted Aquarium is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25. Activities include owl pellet dissections, spooky experiments, cookie decorating, face painting, and a haunted house. Lina Kapp joined KCAW for The Morning Interview to discuss the event. Listen here:

Tickets are $10 for those age 3 and overat Old Harbor Books and the door and include all activities. Call 907-747-8878 for more information.