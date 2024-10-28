Sitka Sound Science Center research director Lauren Bell and marine mammal biologist Lauren Wild discuss the lineup for this year’s WhaleFest Science Symposium (Friday through Sunday, November 1-3, at Harrigan Centennial Hall, with programs on the hour beginning at 1 p.m.) , which features a world-renown lineup of scientists giving accessible presentations on their work. Visit the WhaleFest website for a complete schedule and ticket information.