Sitka Fire Chief Craig Warren says that relying on frozen food in an emergency might not be ideal since it requires electricity. His personal preparedness plan involves freeze-dried camping meals (which have a long shelf life) and a camping stove. Just add water! (KCAW/Woolsey)

Living in Sitka presents many risks, from weather (primarily) and an “old, cold volcano” that has shown signs of life in recent months. Any major emergency could leave Sitka isolated for some time. Chief Warren suggests some basic strategies for making through up to a couple of weeks without help from the outside.