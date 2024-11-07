Andrew Thoms is the director of the Sitka Conservation Society. SCS is holding its annual Wild Foods Potluck this 5 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Food is one of the closest humans have to the natural environment. In addition, the Society will present on some of its work. The event is open to the public.
