Heleena Van Veen, Klaudia Leccese, and Sadie Maher are members of the New Archangel Dancers, the second-longest running all-women’s Russian Folk Dancing group, and one of Sitka’s most popular tourist venues. Recruitment is now open for new dancers, 7-9 p.m. on November 18 and 24, at the New Archangel Dance studio on Smith Street. No experience is necessary, but must be 18 years and older. For complete information, visit the New Archangel Dancers website.