Bri Gabel is Sitka’s sustainability coordinator, Andrea Mott is a research engineer with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Sitkans will be able to view and comment on a new Greenhouse Gas Inventory for the community at the end of the month. Taking an inventory of how much fossil fuel Sitka uses is the first step in deciding where to begin a shift to renewables. Learn more about the Sitka Community Renewable Energy Strategy.
