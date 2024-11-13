(Screenshot from USCG rescue video)

A Sitka Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued three fishermen who abandoned ship near Kayak Island in the Gulf of Alaska on Sunday (11-10-24).

The 58-foot longliner Tsiu called the Coast Guard for help shortly after 4 a.m. that morning after losing power following an electrical fire. In a press release, the Coast Guard said the boat had deployed its anchor but continued drifting and was at risk of running aground.

The helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka arrived on scene that afternoon, hoisted all three survivors from the water, and transported them to Yakutat where they were reported to be in stable condition.



The boat continued to drift, ultimately catching anchor east of Kayak Island. The owner is making arrangements to salvage the vessel.



On scene weather at the time was 29 MPH winds with 15-foot seas.

View the rescue footage here