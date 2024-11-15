Sitka’s annual fall art walk is this Saturday, November 16 from 5-7 p.m. followed by Sitkans Can Dance at the Performing Arts Center. GSAC’s Melinda McAdams and Bette Gray joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss this weekend’s event, including the artists and music that will be featured. Listen here:
