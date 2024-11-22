Father Herman Belt and KathyHope Erickson joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the upcoming Feast Day Banquet at ANB Hall celebrating St. Michael, the patron saint of Sitka’s Russian Orthodox church. The event will feature dance groups, a choir performance, and storytelling from Bob Sam. Listen to their conversation to learn more about Feast Day here:
