Sitka Police responded to an accident involving a vehicle and two pedestrians at the roundabout around 7:30 Tuesday night (11-26-24).

SPD spokesperson Serena Wild told KCAW that the driver was approaching the roundabout inbound on Halibut Point Road, when they slowed down but did not see two pedestrians beginning to cross the crosswalk. The pedestrians told police they did not make sure the vehicle was stopping before crossing.



Both pedestrians walked away without major injuries. One pedestrian sustained cuts to a hand. The individual was transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for an evaluation.

The driver has been cited in the accident. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.