Sitka Cirque will host its annual winter showcase at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. Isabel Johnson, a senior student performing in the showcase, and Jessica Christianson, board president of Friends of Sitka Circus Arts, joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the upcoming event. Listen here:

Tickets are available at sitkacirque.com and the door. Call 907-623-0751 for more information.