A map of the search area spanned over 100 nautical miles (USCG Photo)

The names of five missing fishermen in a Sunday boat accident near Hoonah have been released by the U.S. Coast Guard.



A Coast Guard public information officer confirmed the names of the missing Wednesday morning (12-4-24): Travis Kapp, Jacob Hannah, Alex Ireland, Emilio Celaya-Talamantez and Michael Brown were aboard the Wind Walker, a 52-foot Sitka-based seiner when it capsized near Point Couverden. The ages and hometowns of the victims were not released, but the Coast Guard official confirmed that next of kin have been notified.



After more than 24 hours of searching over 100 nautical miles, the Coast Guard found no signs of the missing mariners, except for seven empty survival suits and two strobe lights. They called off the search on Monday (12-2-24) afternoon pending new information. Anyone with new information about this situation is requested to contact Coast Guard headquarters in Juneau at 907-463-2980.