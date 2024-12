Elf the Musical will be performed at Sitka Performing Arts Center 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, December 6, 7, and 8. Lily Perez, Amara Johnson, Caellum Wentzel and Zeke Blackwell joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the production. Listen here:





Tickets are available at fineartscamp.org, the door and by calling 907-747-3085.