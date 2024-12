Shoppers browse at the ANS Camp No. 4 Christmas Bazaar. (Brincefield)

The annual Alaska Native Sisterhood Christmas Bazaar is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at the ANB Founders Hall. Organizer Debe Brincefield joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk about the food and crafts available for purchase — from homemade jellies to beaded earrings. Listen to the full interview here:

For questions, call Debe at 907-738-4323.