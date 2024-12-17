When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (12-17-24) it will consider approving a new permitting plan for commercial use of city-owned public lands.

At its last meeting, the assembly tentatively (on first reading) voted to update a section of city-code on commercial and recreational use of municipal lands, like trails, parks and beaches. The new code includes a provision for the use plan the assembly will consider for the first time tonight. The draft plan outlines a process for securing permits, establishes maximum group sizes and groups per week, and increases annual permit fees by $50 dollars.



The assembly will also consider submitting a resolution to the Alaska Board of Fisheries opposing a proposal that would cut chum and pink salmon hatchery production by 25% in Southeast Alaska. Sponsors of the resolution Thor Christianson and Kevin Mosher say the proposal, if approved by the Board of Fish next year, would impact local hatcheries and fisheries, creating “far reaching economic consequences for Sitka.”



And at the end of the meeting, the assembly will likely go into executive session to discuss two lawsuits the city has been involved in as a defendant.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.