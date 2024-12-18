On December 21st, the Sitka Fine Arts Camp continues its beloved tradition with Holiday Brass. Featuring a lineup of local and nationally acclaimed musicians, the performance at the Sitka Performing Arts Center will include a mix of classical and holiday pieces. Roger Schmidt and Lily Perez joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 10/8/23
Alaska Airlines Spring 2024– ended 3/24/24
Russell’s Kayak Giveaway – ended 6/30/24
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2024 – ended 9/29/24