SEARHC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cate Buley joined KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to talk about flu season, and how to protect yourself from all the viruses circulating this time of year, like “whooping cough” which is spiking throughout the state. Listen to their conversation here:
