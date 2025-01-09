“New Beginnings” is the theme of the first Monthly Grind of 2025, 7 p.m. this Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. Producer Jeff Budd joins us to share the details. One change this year: There is no refund of the ticket price if you bring a homemade dessert, but there are prizes for the best treats! Coming up this winter: The Fiddle Grind, The Original Grind, and the Adult Spelling Bee.