A Grammy Award-winning band is bringing bluegrass tunes to Sitka this week. The Steep Canyon Rangers will perform Thursday, January 16 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center.

Sitka Fine Arts Camp’s Kenley Jackson and Steep Canyon Rangers member Graham Sharp joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming performance. Listen to the full interview below:

The show starts at 7 p.m, and tickets are available at fineartscamp.org or at the door.