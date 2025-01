This Thursday (1-23-25) the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society will host a dessert fundraiser highlighting the work of journalist Betsy Longenbaugh. Her talk “Death of a Rum Runner” will focus on a chapter in her latest book, on the 1926 murder of a bootlegger in Juneau.

The “Death of a Rum Runner” fundraiser will be held at Harrigan Centennial Hall on Thursday at 7 PM, with tickets available at Old Harbor Books.

Learn more here