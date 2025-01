Greater Sitka Arts Council’s Sitka Community Theater presents Broadway Night, an evening of show tunes by local celebrities and friends, 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Odess Theater. Shannon Haugland and Leah Mason joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the event. Listen to their conversation here:

Tickets are $50 at Old Harbor Books and fineartscamp.org and include beverages and appetizers. Doors open at 6 p.m. For information call 907-738-0602.