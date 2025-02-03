Sitka firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon (2-1-25).

The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. that a car was on fire in the 1500 block of Halibut Point Road.

One fire engine responded and found a late model Chevy Traverse fully engulfed in flames on the side of the highway. The six firefighters controlled the blaze within about a minute.

An ambulance and two EMS personnel also responded to the scene, but the driver was outside the vehicle and uninjured.

Due to significant damage in the engine compartment, the Sitka Fire Department was unable to pinpoint the source of the blaze. The Chevy Traverse was reported to be a total loss.