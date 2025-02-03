Boys Run I toowú klatseen is back! The ten-week program for boys — facilitated and coordinated by the Pathways Coalition–is composed of running, discussion, and culturally based activities that honor Southeast Alaska traditional values. Claire Weber, Charley Shaquanie-Hughes and Harry Bradley joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the program. Listen to their conversation here:
