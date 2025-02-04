Sitka Tribal Enterprises is launching a local CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) training program to address the high costs and logistical challenges of sending drivers to Anchorage or Juneau for training. The program, led by Serena DeTemple, aims to train local drivers in Sitka. DeTemple and Camille Ferguson joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the new program.

The deadline to apply is February 7th. Training will begin on February 17th and certified testing is scheduled for March 15th.