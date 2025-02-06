Klaudia Lecesse and Larry Edwards are with Small Town SOUL (“Save Our Unique Lifestyle”). The group is gathering over 600 signatures in order to put a ballot proposition before voters in a special election this spring. Small Town SOUL is holding an information session 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Harrigan Centennial Hall.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 10/8/23
Alaska Airlines Spring 2024– ended 3/24/24
Russell’s Kayak Giveaway – ended 6/30/24
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2024 – ended 9/29/24
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ends 2/14/25