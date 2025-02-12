Pictured: The six shelter pets that were euthanized last September, according to the internal investigation from the city (FOSAS Newsletter)

Four cats and two dogs were euthanized by the Sitka Police Department following a break-down of shelter operations last summer that left police supervising the facility without an animal control officer or volunteers. These details were included in an internal investigation emailed to the Sitka Assembly over the weekend (2-8-25).

KCAW obtained a copy of the report from Municipal Administrator John Leach through a public records request.



The city’s operation of its animal shelter has been under scrutiny since July. That’s after the volunteer group, Friends of Sitka Animal Shelter [FOSAS], was abruptly barred from entering the facility due to what the city has called “security concerns” which the volunteer group has denied. A month later, the city’s animal control officer went missing for two days while looking for her dog on Katlian Bay Road. She was found safe, but had an accident on the trail and did not return to work.

Police then assumed animal care responsibilities at the shelter. The city’s investigation revealed that all six of the pets were euthanized by gunshot in September, confirming rumors that led to public outcry late last year. The euthanasia was carried out by Lt. John Achee under the direction of Police Chief Robert Baty, who was also present.



While the administrator found that the euthanasia was legal under Sitka General Code and carried out by trained personnel, the investigation noted that the, “lack of transparency, consultation, and clear policies regarding shelter operations contributed to significant public concern and eroded trust” between the city, police, shelter volunteers, and the public.

The release of the investigation comes as the city is continuing to negotiate a contract with animal shelter volunteers that would allow them back in the building. In the report, Leach makes several recommendations, including establishing formal policies and communication structures between volunteers, police and the city, restoring volunteer access, and evaluating whether the city can ultimately transition shelter management to the volunteer group under a lease agreement. A draft contract is currently under review by FOSAS and will be presented at the February 25 assembly meeting.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.