The annual Sitka Monthly Fiddle Grind is 7 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Sheetka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. Organizers Jeff Budd and Rick Fleischman joined KCAW for the morning interview along with Juneau fiddler Carter Bancroft. Listen to their conversation here:
Sitka’s annual Fiddle Grind returns this Saturday
