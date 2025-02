Outer Coast students cross a bridge on the Indian River Trail on their way to perform volunteer trail work. (Photo by Johnny Elliott)

Outer Coast, a new postsecondary institution in Sitka, launched its inaugural two-year undergraduate program last fall. Students and “staffulty” joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss how the first year is going so far and share upcoming application deadlines.

Listen to the full interview below:

Summer seminar applications are open to high-school sophomores, juniors, and seniors until March 1. Applications for the undergraduate program are open through March 10 at outercoast.org.