The BANFF festival features short films from around the world. (Photo provided by Sitka Fine Arts Camp.)

The 49th Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Sitka Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 21. The event features short films about outdoor adventures around the world. Lily Perez and Paige Craig joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to share more about the event, which is a fundraiser for the Hames Center. Listen to the full interview below:

The event is Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online or by calling 907-747-3085.