Aiden LaFriniere and Isabelle Schmetzer perform a duet at the 2023 Alaska State Championship DDF Tournament. (Photo courtesy Christian Litten)

The Sitka High School Drama, Debate, & Forensics team will present an annual showcase on Feb 24 to share speeches and drama pieces in advance of the state tournament. Coach Christian Litten and student Aiden LaFriniere joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming event and how they’re preparing for the state tournament. Listen to the full interview below:

The showcase is 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 24, at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. The event is free but donations are accepted.