Local scientists from the Sitka Sound Science Center and UAS are hosting the first annual “State of the Sound” meeting on February 24. Lauren Bell and Ellen Chenoweth joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the event, which they plan to turn into an annual symposium for sharing local environmental research and observations.
