Local advocacy group Safeguard Sitka is hosting a community town hall for Sitkans to learn more about cruise tourism in Sitka. The group advocates for cruise tourism growth in Sitka and has encouraged residents to reject a ballot proposition that would limit cruise tourism.

Chris McGraw and Jeremy Plank joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the goals of Safeguard Sitka and the details of the town hall, which will include a panel discussion and opportunities for Sitkans to ask questions. The forum is Wednesday, February 25 at 5:30 p.m in Centennial Hall. Listen to the full interview below: