Eliason Harbor electrical upgrades are on Sitka’s list of capital priorities, but only to maintain services for the time being. The entire harbor will need major renovation in about ten years. (KCAW file photo)

John Leach is Sitka’s municipal administrator. He’s building a list of Sitka’s legislative priorities (with assembly approval), more or less a wish list for state funding. Requests are based in the Sitka Strategic plans, and items fall mainly into infrastructure, transportation, and public safety — with a special category for “unfunded mandates,” which are state and federal requirements that come with no money. Top projects include Phase II of the marine haul out (upland development), Eliason Harbor upgrades, the Thimbleberry electrical bypass, and the deteriorating Police Department Building. Some transportation upgrades include a new crosswalk in front of Harrigan Centennial Hall, and the perpetual desire for the improvement of ferry service to Sitka.