Framed photos of the F/V Windwalker crew sit on a table during a December 2024 memorial event. The event honored all Sitkans lost at sea in 2024. (Redick/KCAW)

A former crew member of the F/V Windwalker is hosting a memorial concert in honor of the crew who lost their lives in December 2024. Joe Storez and members of visiting bands Shambala, Sledgehammer, and the Peter Wooten Trio joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk about their connection to the F/V Windwalker and what audiences can expect at the show. Listen to the full interview below:

Shows are Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1 at Harrigan Centennial Call. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. A percentage of the ticket proceeds and all profits from raffles, auctions, and concessions will go to the families of the late crew.